MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 Today: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 Arts stream results today, June 10. Confirming the MBOSE 2022 result Class 10, 12 Arts date and time, the board in a statement said that the Meghalaya results will be declared during office hours on June 10. The Meghalaya MBOSE 10th result 2022 will be available on MBOSE official website, megresults.nic.in 2022 along with Meghalaya MBOSE 12th arts result 2022.Also Read - MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Board Class 12 Result Declared @mbose.in; Check Stream-wise Toppers List

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 Today LIVE Updates