MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 Today: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 Arts stream results today, June 10. Confirming the MBOSE 2022 result Class 10, 12 Arts date and time, the board in a statement said that the Meghalaya results will be declared during office hours on June 10. The Meghalaya MBOSE 10th result 2022 will be available on MBOSE official website, megresults.nic.in 2022 along with Meghalaya MBOSE 12th arts result 2022.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 Today LIVE Updates 

Live Updates

  • 6:52 AM IST

    MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022: Result time

    MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC result will be declared during office hours, as stated in the official notice. The exact time has not been disclosed by the Board yet.

  • 6:40 AM IST

    MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022: How to check Meghalaya board result 2022 Class 10 via SMS

    Type an SMS in the following format: MBOSE10roll number
    Send it to 56263

    The Meghalaya board SSLC result 2022 will be sent on the same number.

  • 6:39 AM IST

    MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022: How to check Meghalaya result online?

    1. Go to the official website, megresults.nic.in.
    2. On the home page, click on ‘‘Meghalaya SSLC result 2022’ or ‘Meghalaya 12th result 2022’ link.
    3. Enter the roll number and click on the submit button.
    4. MBOSE result 2022 Class 10, 12 will be displayed on the screen.
    5. Download MBOSE result 20222 and save it for future use.