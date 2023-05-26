Home

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Declared: Download Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Marksheet at megresults.nic.in, Toppers List

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Declared: Download Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Marksheet at megresults.nic.in, Toppers List

MBOSE SSLC HSSLC Result 2023: Students who appeared for the MBOSE HSSLC exams can check their scores at the official websites - mbose.in. Follow this blog for latest updates on MBOSE SSLC HSSLC Result

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Declared: Download Meghalaya Board Marksheet at megresults.nic.in

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the result for 10th and 12th Arts results. Students can download their marksheet at megresults.nic.in. They have to use their login credentials to download the marksheet. The Meghalaya Board SSLC (Class 10) exams were held from March 3 to March 17 and the exams were conducted from 10 am to 1 pm. HSSLC exams concluded on March 28, and the exams were conducted from 10 am to 1 pm.

