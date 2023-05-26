ZEE Sites

  • MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Declared: Download Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Marksheet at megresults.nic.in, Toppers List
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Declared: Download Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Marksheet at megresults.nic.in, Toppers List

MBOSE SSLC HSSLC Result 2023: Students who appeared for the MBOSE HSSLC exams can check their scores at the official websites - mbose.in. Follow this blog for latest updates on MBOSE SSLC HSSLC Result

Updated: May 26, 2023 10:36 AM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Declared: Download Meghalaya Board Marksheet at megresults.nic.in
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Declared: Download Meghalaya Board Marksheet at megresults.nic.in

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the result for 10th and 12th Arts results. Students can download their marksheet at megresults.nic.in. They have to use their login credentials to download the marksheet.  The Meghalaya Board SSLC (Class 10) exams were held from March 3 to March 17 and the exams were conducted from 10 am to 1 pm. HSSLC exams concluded on March 28, and the exams were conducted from 10 am to 1 pm.

Live Updates

  • 10:45 AM IST

    MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Declared: East Khasi Hills top performing district

    According to the released data, the East Khasi Hills district has topped in MBOSE HSSLC Arts stream result 2023 with the pass percentage of 89.93%.

  • 10:40 AM IST

    MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Declared: How to check Meghalaya Board Result 2023 Class 10, 12th Arts Check By Roll Number

    Students can check and download their results by entering the required login credentials such as roll number in the result login window from the official websites that are mentioned below:

    megresults.nic.in

    mbose.in

  • 10:36 AM IST

    MBOSE Meghalaya Board Class 12th Arts Result 2023: Pass percentage

    The overall pass percentage for MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC Arts Stream 2023 is 85.72%.

  • 10:32 AM IST

    MBOSE HSSLC Arts Toppers 2023 with Marks

    Check the MBOSE class 12th Arts stream toppers name along with the marks in the table given below:

    Larisa Lamin: 450 Marks

    Avelyne Francisca Khriam: 449 Marks

    Deinamesha Hynniewta: 446 Marks

    Dasukmynsiem Dkhar: 445 Marks

    Banpynshngainlang Thangkhiew: 445 Marks

    Arman Suchiang: 439 Marks

    Talinungsang Imchen: 434 Marks

  • 10:30 AM IST

    MBOSE Meghalaya Board MBOSE 10th Toppers with Marks

    Samridhya Das: 572 Marks

    Jyotipriya Bhattacharjee: 570 Marks

    Tanushri Acharjee: 564 Marks

    Ritam Deep Chowdhury: 564 Marks

    Salrime M Sangma: 564 Marks

    Ronggrik B Sangma: 562 Marks

    Kennedy Dondor Richmond Dunai: 560 Marks

  • 10:24 AM IST

    MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Declared: How to Download Scorecards for Meghalaya Class 10th, 12th board result

    – Visit the official website of the Meghalaya Board

    – Click on the highlighted link tab available on the homepage

    – Enter your roll number

    – Your result will be displayed on your screen

    – Download it and take a screenshot of it for future reference.

  • 10:21 AM IST

    MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 Declared: How to check Meghalaya Class 10th, 12th Result Via SMS

    Step 1: Open SMS application on your smartphone

    Step 2: Type the message in the given format – MBOSE10(space)roll number

    Step 3: Send it to 56263

    Step 4: The MBOSE Board class 10th result 2023 will be appear on the screen in the form of SMS alert

    Step 5: Go through the scores and take a screenshot for future use

  • 10:20 AM IST

    The MBOSE Board officials have declared the Meghalaya Board class 10th and 12th Arts stream results.

