MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Toppers 2023: Samridhya tops SSLC, Larisa tops HSSLC; Check Complete List Here

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Toppers List 2023: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the SSLC and HSSLC Results 2023 today on its official website. Students who have appeared in the exams can visit the official websites - mbose.in and megresults.nic.in - to download their results.

To access the results, students need to enter their registration details in the login window to download their MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC results marksheet.

Along with the results, the board has also announced the names of the toppers, their marks, and the pass percentages.

According to MBOSE, Samridhya Das has secured the top position in the SSLC exam, while Larisa Lamin has topped the HSSLC exam.

This year, approximately 50,000 candidates appeared for the SSLC Exam and 20,000 candidates appeared for the HSSLC Exam. The Meghalaya Class 10th Exams 2023 were conducted from March 3, 2023, to March 17, 2023, while the Class 12th Exams took place from March 3, 2023, to March 30, 2023.

The toppers list of top three has also been given below.

MBOSE 12th Toppers 2023

Rank Name

1 Larisa Lamin (450)

2 Avelyne Francisca Khriam (449)

3 Deinamesha Hynniewt (446)

MBOSE 10th Toppers 2023

Rank Name

1 Samridhya Das (572)

2 Jyotipriya Bhaatacharjee (570)

3 Tanushri Acharjee (564)

3 Ritam Deep Chowdhury (564)

3 Salrime M Sanmga (564)

MBOSE Result 2023: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website – megresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the SSLC and HSSLC Result 2023

Enter the details to check and download the SSLC and HSSLC Result 2023

The SSLC and HSSLC Result 2023 will be appear on the screen

Download and take a copy for future reference

