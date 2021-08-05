MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce Class 10th, 12th arts result 2021 today on August 5, 2021. The MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC result 2021 will be released on at 10 am and 11 am respectively. All students who have registered for the MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC 2021, can check their results on the official website of MBOSE, megresults.nic.in and mbose.in.Also Read - MBOSE Date Sheet 2021: Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC timetable LIVE NOW at mbose.in, Check Dates Here

An official notice issued by the board read, “The Results of the HSSLC (Arts Stream) and SSLC Examinations, 2021 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 05-08-2021 at 10:00 A.M. (HSSLC) and 11:00 A.M. (SSLC) respectively. The result(s) booklet of the Examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation.” Also Read - MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC 10th Result Announced; Topper List, Pass Percentage Here

As per reports, this year, at least 60,000 students have appeared for the HSSLC and SSLC examinations. The MBOSE has conducted the SSLC and HSSLC exam from April 16, 2021, to May 12, 2021, keeping in mind all the necessary Covid-19 protocols. Also Read - NBSE Result 2018 : Nagaland Board Class 10 Pass Percentage Recorded at 66 And 90 Per Cent Respectively; Vivotsonuo Sorhie And Cynthia Zeuzeule Emerge Toppers

Stay tuned to India.com to get latest updates on MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Results 2021:

09:30 am: Here’s a step-by-step guide to check Meghalaya MBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2021: