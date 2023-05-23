Home

MBOSE Class 10 Result 2023 LIVE: Meghalaya Board SSLC Results Likely Today at megresults.nic.in

The Meghalaya Board Of School Education (MBOSE) will publish the Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result at official website megresults.nic.in.

MBOSE SSLC Result 2023: The Meghalaya Board is likely to announce the MBOSE SSLC Result 2023 today. The Meghalaya Board Of School Education (MBOSE) will publish the Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result at official website megresults.nic.in. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the result. Soon after the formal announcement of the MBOSE SSLC Result 2023, the same will be available on the official website of the board. To download marksheet, click the MBOSE SSLC Result link, and then enter name / roll number/registration number as asked in the login page.

