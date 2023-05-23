ZEE Sites

MBOSE Class 10 Result 2023 LIVE: Meghalaya Board SSLC Results Likely Today at megresults.nic.in

The Meghalaya Board Of School Education (MBOSE) will publish the Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result at official website megresults.nic.in.

Updated: May 23, 2023 1:33 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

MBOSE SSLC Result 2023 LIVE: Meghalaya Board Likely To Release Class 10th Results Today at megresults.nic.in

MBOSE SSLC Result 2023: The Meghalaya Board is likely to announce the MBOSE SSLC Result 2023 today. The Meghalaya Board Of School Education (MBOSE) will publish the Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result at official website megresults.nic.in. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the result. Soon after the formal announcement of the MBOSE SSLC Result 2023, the same will be available on the official website of the board. To download marksheet, click the MBOSE SSLC Result link, and then enter name / roll number/registration number as asked in the login page.

Live Updates

  • 1:17 PM IST

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2023 LIVE: The Class 10 candidates must note that the Meghalaya board has not announced the SSLC results yet.

  • 12:38 PM IST

    Details mentioned in MBOSE SSLC Result 2023:

    Board Name

    Result name

    Student’s name

    Roll number

    Enrollment number

    Name of the school

    Subject code and name

    Marks obtained in theory and practical

    Total marks obtained

    Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

  • 12:34 PM IST

    How to check megresults.nic.in MBOSE SSLC Result 2023 via SMS?

    Students will also be able to check their MBOSE SSLC 2023 result Meghalaya board via SMS by following the steps given-below:

    Type an SMS in the following format: MBOSE10roll number

    Send it to 56263

    The Meghalaya board SSLC result 2023 will be sent on the same number.

  • 12:29 PM IST

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2023 LIVE: Soon after the formal announcement of the result, Meghalaya Board SSLC (Class 10) result will be available at megresults.nic.in or mbose.in result 2023

  • 12:28 PM IST

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2023 LIVE: Meghalaya Board SSLC result 2023 for supplementary exam, according to the reports.

  • 12:15 PM IST

    STEPS TO CHECK MOBSE SSLC RESULT 2023

    Visit the official website of the Meghalaya Board

    Click on the highlighted link tab available on the homepage

    Enter your roll number

    Your result will be displayed on your screen

    Download it and take a screenshot of it for future reference.

  • 12:08 PM IST

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2023 LIVE: MBOSE class 10 supplementary exam date 2023 is likely to be held in the month of July

  • 12:02 PM IST

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2023 LIVE: MBOSE SSLC exams were held from March 23 to March 17, 2023.

  • 12:01 PM IST

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2023 LIVE: The Meghalaya Board SSLC result is likely to be announced today

