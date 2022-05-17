MBSE HSLC Result 2022: The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education, MBSE has declared the Class 10th result today, May 17, 2022. Students who have appeared for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam can download their Mizoram HSLC result through the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in. To access the results, candidates are required to enter their registration number and roll number.Also Read - AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022: Apply For 100 Faculty Posts at aiimsbhopal.edu.in

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the result.

Here’s How to check Mizoram HSLC Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Mizoram Board of Secondary Education at mbse.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2022 .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as registration number and roll number and click on the ‘Find Results’ option.

Your Mizoram HSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

How to Download Mizoram HSLC Result 2022 through SMS?

Students can also get their results on SMS by typing MBSE10 <Roll No> & send to 5676750 e.g. MBSE10 2131422 send to 5676750. The MBSE 10th result 2022 will consist of information such as the student's personal information, subject-wise marks, overall marks, percentage, and others.