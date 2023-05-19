MBSE HSSLC Result 2023: Mizoram Class 12 Result Declared; Here’s How To Download At Mbse.Edu.In
MBSE HSSLC Result 2023: The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education, MBSE has declared the result for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam today, May 19, 2023. Students who have appeared for the exam can download their MBSE Mizoram HSSLC Result 2023 through the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in and indiaresults.com. To access the results, candidates are required to enter their registration number and roll number.
MBSE HSSLC Result 2023 DIRECT LINK
Here’s How to check Mizoram HSSLC Result 2023?
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the result.
- Visit the official website of the Mizoram Board of Secondary Education at mbse.edu.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “MBSE HSSLC Exam Result 2023.”
- You will be directed to a new webpage.
- Enter the login credentials such as registration number and roll number and click on the ‘Find Results’ option.
- Your Mizoram HSSLC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.
How to Download Mizoram HSSLC Result 2023 through SMS?
Students can also get their results on SMS by typing MBSE12 <Roll No> & send to 5676750 e.g. MBSE12 2131422 send to 5676750. The MBSE 12th result 2023 will consist of information such as the student’s personal information, subject-wise marks, overall marks, percentage, and others.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.