Here’s How to check Mizoram HSSLC Result 2023?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the result.

Visit the official website of the Mizoram Board of Secondary Education at

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “MBSE HSSLC Exam Result 2023.”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as registration number and roll number and click on the ‘Find Results’ option.

Your Mizoram HSSLC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

How to Download Mizoram HSSLC Result 2023 through SMS?

Students can also get their results on SMS by typing MBSE12 <Roll No> & send to 5676750 e.g. MBSE12 2131422 send to 5676750. The MBSE 12th result 2023 will consist of information such as the student’s personal information, subject-wise marks, overall marks, percentage, and others.