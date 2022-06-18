NEET SS 2021 Counselling Special Mop-Up Round Schedule Latest Update: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Saturday released the schedule of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) super-speciality 2021 counselling special mop-up round. The MCC further said that the registration for NEET SS 2021 counselling special mop-up round will start on June 21. And on June 24, the MCC will release the seat allotment result. The candidates must note that NEET SS 2021 cut-off has been reduced by 15 percentile for this round.Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule Likely to be Released Soon; Check List of Documents, Steps to Register

"The candidate who has joined a seat in the earlier rounds of AIQ or Counselling conducted by State of Tamil Nadu (in-service seats) shall not be eligible for participating in the Special mop-up Round," the MCC in an official notification.

The candidates who have not joined any seat in previous rounds of AIQ or are not holding any seats in counselling conducted by Tamil Nadu (in-service seats) are eligible to take part in NEET SS 2021 Counselling Special Mop-Up Round.

Moreover, the candidates who have not registered in earlier rounds of AIQ may register & participate by paying fresh the security amount in the Special mop-up round of SS Counselling 2021.

The aspirants who have registered in earlier rounds of AIQ or Counselling conducted by State of Tamil Nadu (in-service seats) but have not been allotted any seat.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had directed the National Medical Commission (NMC) to conduct an additional mop-up round with reduced percentile to fill vacant SS seats.

In a letter to NMC, the health ministry had said, “After conduct two rounds of counselling and one mop-up round of counselling, 930 super specialty seats (534 DM, MCh and 396 DNB seats) are still lying vacant. All these seats are clinical super specialty seats including some government medical colleges.”