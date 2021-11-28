MECON Recruitment 2021: MECON Limited has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for several posts including Assistant manager, deputy manager, manager, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of MECON, meconlimited.co.in.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For Associate Professor, And Other Posts By This Date | Check Details

MECON Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

A total of 78 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Assistant Manager: 17 posts

Deputy Manager: 25 posts

Manager: 22 posts

Senior Manager: 04 posts

AGM: 02 posts

DGM: 03 posts

GM: 05 posts

MECON Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The registration process commenced on November 26, 2021.

The last date to apply for various managerial posts is December 25, 2021.

MECON Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Manager: Degree in Civil Engineering/Architecture/Instrumentation/ Electronics & Telecommunication/Mechanical Engineering/Mining Engineering/Graduate/ PG Degree/ PG Diploma/ MBA/ MSW/ MA with specialization in HRM/ Personnel Management/ IR/ Labour Management/ Organizational Development/ HRD/ Labour Welfare or equivalent.

Deputy Manager: Degree in Chemical Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering/ Electrical / Instrumentation Engineering/Civil Engineering/Masters degree.

Manager: Degree in Instrumentation/Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/Civil Engineering.

Degree in Instrumentation/Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/Civil Engineering. Senior Manager: A candidate must have a Degree in Instrumentation/Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.