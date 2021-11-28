MECON Recruitment 2021: MECON Limited has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for several posts including Assistant manager, deputy manager, manager, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of MECON, meconlimited.co.in.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For Associate Professor, And Other Posts By This Date | Check Details
MECON Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
A total of 78 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.
- Assistant Manager: 17 posts
- Deputy Manager: 25 posts
- Manager: 22 posts
- Senior Manager: 04 posts
- AGM: 02 posts
- DGM: 03 posts
- GM: 05 posts
MECON Recruitment 2021: Important Dates
- The registration process commenced on November 26, 2021.
- The last date to apply for various managerial posts is December 25, 2021.
MECON Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria
- Assistant Manager: Degree in Civil Engineering/Architecture/Instrumentation/ Electronics & Telecommunication/Mechanical Engineering/Mining Engineering/Graduate/ PG Degree/ PG Diploma/ MBA/ MSW/ MA with specialization in HRM/ Personnel Management/ IR/ Labour Management/ Organizational Development/ HRD/ Labour Welfare or equivalent.
- Deputy Manager: Degree in Chemical Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering/ Electrical / Instrumentation Engineering/Civil Engineering/Masters degree.
- Manager: Degree in Instrumentation/Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/Civil Engineering.
- Senior Manager: A candidate must have a Degree in Instrumentation/Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.
MECON Recruitment 2021: Know How to Apply
- Interested candidates can apply by visiting the MECON official website, www.meconlimited.co.in.
- Click on the ‘Career’ Section.
- Now click on Career Opportunites.
- Now click on the concerned link and apply.