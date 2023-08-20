Medical Colleges Set Up From 2024-25 Session Onwards to Have Max 150 UG Seats; Check NMC’s Guidelines Here

Home

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued "Guidelines for Under Graduate Courses under Establishment of New Medical Institutions, Starting of New Medical Courses, Increase of Seats for Existing Courses and Assessment and Rating Regulations, 2023". Check PDF here.

NMC Guidelines: Medical colleges established from the 2024-25 academic session onwards shall have a maximum of 150 undergraduate seats provided the institute follows the ratio of 100 MBBS seats for 10 lakh population in that state. The National Medical Commission (NMC) in its newly-issued “Guidelines for Under Graduate Courses under Establishment of New Medical Institutions, Starting of New Medical Courses, Increase of Seats for Existing Courses and Assessment and Rating Regulations, 2023” said that colleges seeking increased number of seats cannot exceed 150 MBBS students from 2024-25.

Any additional permitted seat quota for admissions shall be within the number of seats granted for admission to that college, the guidelines notified on August 16 stated, news agency PTI reported. Speaking of which, with the exception that colleges who have applied for the academic year 2023-24 for increased seats but failed to get the same, can ask for the same number (totalling 200 or 250) that was in their previous application for one time in the year 2024-25 only. After 2023-24, a letter of permission for starting of new medical colleges shall be issued only for an annual intake capacity of 50/100/150 seats, the guidelines further stated.

Every hospital seeking permission to start medical college after the publication of this amended regulation shall comprise of the medical college, the attached teaching hospital and the hostels for the students and interns, with or without the residential area for faculty and other staff of college or hospital. The medical college, hostels for students and interns and the teaching hospital or institution shall be either in a unitary campus or maximum of two campuses, the guidelines read.

“Each unitary campus shall have adequate constructed area on the land, as per the prevalent building norms, belonging to the college management or if on lease, at least for a period of 30 years on lease. If there are 2 plots/campuses, then college shall be in single plot. The distance between the plots of college and hospital shall have a have time of maximum of 30 minutes,” NMC in the guidelines said.

As per the guidelines, the distance between the plots of college and hospital shall have a travel time of maximum of 30 minutes. The hospital shall have at least 220 beds.

The medical college shall provide adequate build up space to accommodate various teaching areas (both in the college and the teaching hospital), Library, administrative areas, rooms for teaching and non-teaching staff, student amenities, etc. as specified in various sections of this schedule

For every hospital seeking permission to start medical college, the medical college shall have rural health training centres/community health centres/urban health centres affiliated to it; according to the geographical location of the college, which shall be used for internship training. The guidelines state that every medical institution shall have a skills laboratory where students can practice and improve skills pre-specified in the curriculum. The skills laboratory attempts to recreate the clinical environment and tasks which future health care workers have to perform with various levels of complexity and fidelity. Skills lab is only to prepare the student for clinical exposure. It shall not replace or be used for compensating any hands-on clinical training or conducting examination. Six weeks of skills lab training including evaluation before the students are posted to the wards for clinical training shall be mandatory.

Skills Laboratory

The skills laboratory shall have a total area of at least 600 sq. m for intake up to 150 MBBS students annually and 800 sq.m for intakes of 200 and 250 MBBS students annually, the guidelines said. The buildings of the medical college and hospital will have to conform to the prevailing building codes and local building byelaws/ norms. The hospitals should have fire-safety measures, including patient evacuation plans according to local byelaws and regulations. They must also comply with the requirements for providing access and facilities to those who are disabled.

The purpose of the skills laboratory is to provide a safe and non-threatening environment for students to learn, practice and be observed performing skills in a simulated environment thus mitigating the risks involved in direct patient exposure without adequate preparation and supervision. The skills laboratory attempts to recreate the clinical environment and tasks which future health care workers have to perform

NMC(Minimum Standard Requirements) for Establishment of New Medical College/Increase of seats in MBBS Course) Guidelines, 2023-reg

Minimum requirement of attendance

It shall be mandatory to have at least 75 per cent attendance of the total working days (excluding vacations) for all faculty and resident doctors. During vacation period, other than sick leave or leaves availed due to emergency situations, the faculty on duty shall not be availing any leave. The college or institution shall provide furnished accommodation for at least 75 per cent students, interns, and resident doctors. It is desirable that hostel rooms are double accommodation facilities. Adequate recreational, dining and 24×7 security facilities shall be provided at the hostels. However, those who do not wish to avail of the hostel facilities shall be allowed to choose their own residential facilities without the college collecting ‘hostel fees’, the guidelines stated. The guidelines specified other criteria in terms of campus, library, journals, lecture theatres, laboratories, biomedical waste management, research facility, college website, departments and close circuit camera among others.

College Website

Every college /institute shall have its own website which shall contain the details mentioned in (Annexure III) to be updated in the first week of every month or earlier if any changes are made.

There shall be a separate dynamic dashboard for the hospital including details of clinical material in the hospital (OPD and IPD) (Annexure III).

Adequate Qualified Information Technology (IT) manpower, preferably two (02) persons with minimum BE/ B.Tech qualification to maintain these data shall be employed by the college. For more details, visit the official website of National Medical Commission (NMC).

(With PTI Inputs)

