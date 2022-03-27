New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said medical courses will also be taught in Hindi in the state. Chouhan said this will benefit students from humble background.Also Read - Girl Student Wearing Hijab Offers Namaz In Classroom In Madhya Pradesh, Probe Ordered

“We will start imparting education for medical courses in Hindi. It will benefit students from the poorer and middle classes background,” CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: DA Hiked! Government Employees In THIS State Will Get Higher Salaries From April 1

In another announcement, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister said 50 per cent weightage will be given to physical strength of candidate, along with written exam, for police recruitment. Also Read - Prisoners in Bhopal Central Jail Get Training to Become Priests

“We have decided that for police recruitment 50 per cent weightage would be given to physical strength of the candidate along with written exam,” CM Chouhan said.