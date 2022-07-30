New Delhi: Indian medical students who returned to India last year due to COVID and the war in Ukraine will now be permitted to appear in Foreign Medical Graduate Exam. The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) exam allows students to practice medicine in India. The National Medical Commission (Undergraduate Medical Education Board) made the declaration on Friday bringing a great relaxation for students whose education was affected, especially those who were enrolled in China, Ukraine, and the Philippines as most of them have not been able to resume their education.Also Read - Postponement Will Impact Patients' Care & Treatment, SC Refuses to Defer NEET-PG 2022, Exams to be Held as Scheduled

Only students who have completed the courses and have been granted a certificate of completion on or before June 30, 2022, will be eligible for this one-time relaxation by the National Medical Commission (NMC), the apex body regulating medical education in the country.

Students enrolled in Ukraine, China-Based Medical Colleges Allowed to take FMG Exam

Students who will qualify for the Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) exam will be required to undergo a Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) for two years instead of the existing one year.

The Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship for the remaining students will continue to be for one year.

The internship period has been doubled to make up for the clinical training which could not be physically attended by the foreign medical graduates during their course in the institutes abroad and to familiarise them with the practice of medicine under Indian conditions.

As per the rules by NMC, foreign medical graduates will be eligible to get registration only after completing the CRMI for two years. The relaxation granted to the foreign medical students is a ‘one-time measure’ and should not be treated as precedence in the future, said NMC.

NOTE: At present, to appear for the FMGE exam in India, foreign medical graduates have to complete their training and a one-year internship at the university they are enrolled in. They then had to do a one-year internship in India as well to get permanent registration.

The decision comes after the Supreme Court on April 29 directed the regulatory body to frame a scheme in two months to enable MBBS students affected by the Russia-Ukraine war and the pandemic to complete their clinical training in medical colleges here as a one-time measure.

Since last year, NMC has been actively considering allowing final year medical students who returned from Ukraine and China to complete their education from their parent universities online and then take the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE).

Around 18,000 medical students returned from Ukraine after the war started in February. The students, while attending theory classes online, have been asking the Indian government to accommodate them in India. However, officials from NMC have been clear that this cannot be done.