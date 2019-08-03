New Delhi: A nine-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow has been granted direct admission into Class IX of Madhyamik college, by the Uttar Pradesh board, after being homeschooled throughout.

The meritorious kid, Aditya Srikrishna, who sought admission in high school was refused the same as it is compulsory for any student under the UP board to pass Class IX as well as Class 11 examination to appear for the Inter examination. Moreover, a student must be of the minimum age of 14.

The parents who informed the UP board at the time of admission that Aditya had never gone to any school prior to that were determined to get him admitted directly to high school. However, due to stringent procedures, the nine-year-old was permitted for admission only in Class IX, not beyond.

Earlier in 2016, a similar case was reported where a four-year-old prodigy, Ananya, in Uttar Pradesh was admitted directly to Class IX, becoming the youngest member of the genius family in Lucknow. Meanwhile, Ananya’s sister was pursuing her a doctorate in microbiology at the age of 15, and her brother Shailendra, at 9, had cleared high school examination.