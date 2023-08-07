Home

Meet Doctor-turned-IAS Artika Shukla Who Cracked UPSC in First Attempt Without Any Coaching

Cracking the UPSC exam is not an easy task as it takes years of preparation to qualify for it. And some students who prepare for the UPSC exams think that one way to crack it is to study the humanities subjects and choose an optional subject that you have been studying your whole life. There are multiple candidates who earlier pursued subjects like engineering and medicine and later applied for the UPSC and cracked it. One such candidates is Artika Shukla, who quit her MD studies to become an IAS officer to serve people.

Natively from Varanasi, Artika Shukla holds an MBBS degree from the Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi. And after completing her graduation, she went to PGIMIR, Chandigarh to complete MD and it was during this time, that her brother suggested her to prepare for the UPSC exam.

UPSC Success Without Any Coaching

Inspired by her brother, Artika Shukla left her medical studies half-way and started preparing for UPSC exam. What is interesting about Artika Shukla is that she never went for any coaching classes instead referred to her brother Utkarsh Shukla’s notes and studied for the Civil Services exams.

She appeared for the UPSC in 2015 and cracked the exam in her first attempt with an All India Rank (AIR) 4. It was in the same year, IAS officer Tina Dabi also cracked the exam with AIR 1, followed by Athar Amir Khan with AIR 2, and Jasmeet Singh with AIR 3.

All these candidates got coaching together at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie and became IAS officers in 2016.

Source of Inspiration

Artika was inspired to pursue IAS career after witnessing her brother, who had cleared the exam in 2012 UPSC Civil Services Exam. Her brother Utkarsha Shukla now works at the Indian Railway Transport Service.

Artika started preparation for the exam in 2014, and in 2015, she cleared the exam with flying colours. She believes that her brother’s support paved thew way for her to clear the exam.

How Artika Met Jasmit Singh in 2015

Artika Shukla in 2015 met Jasmit Singh, her future husband. He achieved the All India Rank – 4th, in UPSC. At the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, they met together and in 2017, the two tied the knot.

