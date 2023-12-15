Home

Education

‘Keep Working’: Meet Dr. Akshata Krishnamurthy, ‘First Indian Citizen’ to Operate Rover On Mars

‘Keep Working’: Meet Dr. Akshata Krishnamurthy, ‘First Indian Citizen’ to Operate Rover On Mars

Read the success story of Dr. Akshata Krishnamurthy, who etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian citizen to operate a rover mission on Mars,

Keep Working: Meet Dr. Akshata Krishnamurthy, ‘First Indian Citizen’ to Operate Rover On Mars(Photo Credit: Instagram astro.akshata)

Success Story: You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream. And so, the biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams. So to keep you motivated and make your resolutions concrete, we are sharing with you the success story of Dr. Akshata Krishnamurthy, who etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian citizen to operate a rover mission on Mars, marking an extraordinary testament to her unwavering determination and the fulfillment of a bold childhood aspiration.

Trending Now

Who is Dr. Akshata Krishnamurthy?

You may like to read

Dr. Akshata Krishnamurthy, who hails from India landed in the United States a little over 13 years ago with almost nothing but a dream to work at NASA. Krishnamurthy’s early fascination with space ignited a passion for aerospace engineering. “Everyone I met told me that this was impossible as a foreign national on a visa, and that I should either have a plan B or change my field completely. I’m glad that I didn’t listen to anyone. I persevered until I found a way!,” reads Krishnamurthy’s post on Instagram.

Her remarkable journey reached an apex when she skillfully guided a Mars rover, marking a major milestone in her impressive career — a noteworthy achievement that deserves appreciation. Entering a prestigious institution like the National Aeronautics and Space Administration(NASA) is a cherished aspiration for many people. Krishnamurthy’s journey from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) — an independent, coeducational, private research university — to a prominent role at this esteemed space agency is truly inspiring.

Her candid Instagram post revealed her challenging experience upon arriving in the United States 13 years ago. Despite encountering skepticism about the possibility of a foreign national securing a position at NASA, her unwavering determination fueled her pursuit of groundbreaking advancements in science and robotics, both on Earth and Mars. “From getting my PhD at MIT to knocking 100s of doors to get hired full-time at NASA, nothing came easy. Today, I work on multiple cool space missions including the Perseverance rover collecting samples to bring back to Earth,” she further wrote.

Presently, Dr. Krishnamurthy is making contributions to several space missions, particularly the Perseverance rover, which plays a crucial role in collecting Martian samples for eventual return to Earth. “No dream is ever too big or crazy. Believe in yourself, keep those blinkers on, and keep working! I promise, you’ll get there if you work hard,” her Instagram post concludes with this impactful message.

In another Insta post, Krishnamurthy shared a short message for all her followers who aims to break shackles. Check the motivating message below:

“Persist till you succeed… No matter what anyone says… You do not need to justify your dreams or ambitions to anyone. Your path is just yours. No one before you or after you has to prove or validate that your dreams are achievable. Be true to yourself, believe in your abilities, dream big, and don’t be limited by people around you. Free yourself from the short-sighted vision that the world sets for you.

Embrace challenges as opportunities to grow, learn from failures, and keep pushing towards your goals. The journey might be tough, but the lessons learned along the way contribute to your strength and resilience. Stay persistent, stay focused, and believe in your ability to overcome obstacles – success often follows unwavering determination.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.