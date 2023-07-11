Home

Education

Meet Gaurav Budania, Who Cracked UPSC In First Attempt. Here’s What He Says About Preparation Strategy

Meet Gaurav Budania, Who Cracked UPSC In First Attempt. Here’s What He Says About Preparation Strategy

Gaurav Budania is one such candidate who cleared the exam in his first attempt with an AIR 13 in 2020. Check here how he accomplished such a feat and how he prepared for the exam.

Gaurav received a 12th rank in the 2018 test, which was conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, or RPSC, and a 13th rank in the UPSC examination, which was conducted by the Union Public Service Commission.

UPSC Success Story: Clearing the UPSC exams is not an easy task as it is one of the toughest exams in the country. One has put in a lot of effort and preparation to clear it. Even though several candidates clear it after multiple attempts, however, some clear it in one go. Gaurav Budania is one such candidate who cleared the exam in his first attempt with an AIR 13 in 2020. Check here how he accomplished such a feat and how he prepared for the exam.

Trending Now

Know All About Gaurav Budania

Gaurav Budania was born in Rajasthan’s Churu and after completing high school, he cleared the JEE test and earned a B Tech degree from BHU. Later, he pursued MA in Sociology at a Bikaner university and decided to prepare for the UPSC after receiving his postgraduate degree.

You may like to read

What is noteworthy is that Gaurav is one of the exceptional applicants and achieved his goal of becoming an IAS on the first attempt because of the right approach.

Gaurav Shares UPSC Preparation Strategy

Gaurav advises UPSC aspirants to always restrict to what information they use for the exam preparation and adhere strictly to the plan. He says the candidates need these things in order to succeed.

According to him, if any candidate wants to prepare for the UPSC, they must advance with a better plan. He says hard work, appropriate approach, thorough revision, taking notes, practising writing answers, and a positive mindset, in his opinion, are all crucial for succeeding in UPSC exam.

Notably, Gaurav received a 12th rank in the 2018 test, which was conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, or RPSC, and a 13th rank in the UPSC examination, which was conducted by the Union Public Service Commission.

Notably, he achieved two top-level officer positions in just two months, making him possibly the first individual from Rajasthan to do so.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES