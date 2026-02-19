Home

Meet JEE Main topper, who got 97.5% in Class 10, scored 99.82 percentile in Session 1 Paper 1 exam, his name is…, now aims...

It is rightly said that hard work is the key to success. And the success story of Tanay Ajit Prabhu is proof. The National Testing Agency (NTA) published the JEE Main Session 1 result. 12 students secured a perfect 100 NTA score( percentile). With a score of 99.82 in JEE Main, Tanay Ajit Prabhu of Ponda cracked the Joint Entrance Examination. While his performance is concerned, he scored 97.5% in the Class 10th exam. He finished his Class 10 from GVM’s J De Almeida High School in Ponda. At present, he is studying in Class 12 at Smt. Nelly Joildo Aguiar Higher Secondary School, Farmagudi.

