Meet JEE Main topper who scored 99.60 percentile in JEE Main Session 1, avoided social media, focused on regular revision, her name is…, hails from…

The JEE Main 2026 result for Paper 1 has been released on the official website. A total of 12 candidates secured the perfect 100 NTA score (percentile). Meanwhile, the JEE Main Paper 2 answer key has also been published. In this article, we will discuss the success story of JEE Main topper Swathi Subramanya.

Who is this 17-year-old JEE Main topper?

Hailing from Karnataka, JEE Main topper Swathi Subramanya cleared the JEE Main examination in her maiden attempt. She cracked the toughest competitive exam at the age of 17. She obtained 99.60 percentile in the JEE Main exam.

How did she prepare for the JEE Main examination?

As soon as the exam approaches, it is a common tendency for students to get nervous and anxious. They start thinking about the exam paper and the level of difficulty. Various thoughts often block the student’s mind. They start thinking of a bad omen. However, Subramanya focused only on what was within her control, and the sole answer to it was preparations.

While speaking to the Indian Express, she stated, “I tried not to think too much about the outcome. I was just focused on what I could do and what’s in my power.”

Speaking of her family members, Subramanya’s parents work as software engineers. Expressing gratitude for her parents, 17-year-old Swathi Subramanya stated, “During my JEE Main preparation, my parents were super supportive and never pressured me to pursue engineering. The passion and love for engineering came naturally to me.”

What was this JEE Main topper’s weakness?

Every student has his or her own strengths and weaknesses. Some students love chemistry, while some love math. There are some students who avoid studying physics. While some just study these subjects to pass the examination.

For 17-year-old Swathi Subramanya, her weakness was chemistry. However, she never escaped studying it. She studies mock papers and maintains a habit of regular revision. For better performance, she took advice from her teachers. “There’s a lot to memorise in chemistry, so I kept revisiting chapters,” she told the publication.

What was this JEE Main topper’s success mantra?

It is often stated that to get admission in IIT, a student must study 12-14 hours daily. However, it is not true. A focused and well-balanced routine helps you to achieve your dream.

To achieve her dream, Subramanya maintained a balanced routine. Most of the learning happened in school, supplemented by three hours of study at home. Often, aspirants feel that social media platforms become a hindrance while studying. To stay more focused, the JEE topper consciously stayed away from social media since class 10. Her preparations for JEE began in Class 11. Her only success mantra, was consistency rather than intensity.

