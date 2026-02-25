Meet man, son of a tea seller, faced extreme poverty, cracked UPSC exam, become IAS Officer with AIR...; his name is…, hails from..

Home

Work hard in silence and let your success make noise. Hailing from Rajasthan, Deshal Dan Charan comes from a modest family. His success story is proof that with proper focus, determination, and perseverance, success can be achieved. He cleared the IIT JEE examination as well UPSC CSE. To recall our readers, both the UPSC and IIT JEE exams are the toughest competitive examinations in India. Through IIT, a candidate can take admission at the top engineering colleges. On the other hand, through civil services, candidates will be recruited to several posts, including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and others.

Deshal Dan Charan hails from a poor family in Sumalai village in Rajasthan. His father, Kushal Dan Charan, runs a small shop where he sells tea. Through this tiny tea shop, Deshal Dan Charan’s father managed to support his family of 10. His father was determined that, whatever happened, he would support their children’s studies.

Kushal Dan Charan believed that education is the key to success. That is why he never put pressure on them to work. The small tea shop hardly managed to cover the expenses of the household. And so he had to take loans or even borrow money for his children’s schooling.

According to the NavBharat Hindi report, Dashal’s seven siblings joined the Indian Navy. Soon, a tragic incident happened in their home. It is reported that Dashal’s eldest brother has passed away in a submarine accident. During that time, Dashal was in Class 10. This incident completely shattered the family. However, the father managed to keep the family together. Dashal wanted to become an engineer. He prepared for the JEE Main examination. In his first attempt, he cleared the exam with good marks. He studied at IIIT Jabalpur.

Later, he started working in a private company. However, his dream of becoming an IAS Officer was not fulfilled. He thought of attempting the examination and started preparing for the exam. After completing engineering, Dashal relocated to New Delhi to prepare for the examination. He knew he had not much time, and so he worked day and night. He cleared the UPSC CSE examination. In 2017, Dashal cleared the UPSC CSE exam with All India Rank 82 and became an IAS Officer.

