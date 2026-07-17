Meet NEET Topper Aryaman Solanki, Jabalpur candidate who scores 99.9976 percentile, says re-NEET proved beneficial for him, his AIR is…

Jabalpur student Aryaman Solanki, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 46 in the NEET UG 2026, said the re-examination proved to be beneficial for him.

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Meet NEET Topper Aryaman Solanki, Jabalpur candidate who scores 99.9976 percentile, says re-NEET proved beneficial for him, his AIR is...

Success stories of NEET toppers are going viral across social media platforms. The National Testing Agency(NTA) declared the NEET UG result on Thursday, the examination for which was held on June 21. For the unversed, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET UG) was held on May 3 and then on June 21. The May 3 examination was cancelled owing to a paper leak controversy, and a re-examination was held the subsequent month.

All you need to know about the NEET Paper leak controversy

The NEET Paper leak controversy has now taken a full-blown turn as the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities entered its 28th day, with Wangchuk urging people to ensure a massive turnout for the outfit’s proposed march to Parliament on July 20.

The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide over alleged examination irregularities. The CJP protest began on June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since.

A total of close to 20 lakh candidates appeared for NEET (UG) 2026 at 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied programmes.

Meanwhile, Jabalpur student Aryaman Solanki, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 46 in the NEET UG 2026, said the re-examination proved to be beneficial for him. While talking to news agency ANI, Aryaman stated he was initially disappointed after the cancellation of the first examination, but later accepted it and focused on his preparation.

Aryaman Solanki told the news agency ANI, “When re-NEET was announced, it was a very depressing and sad atmosphere because the May 3 NEET had gone quite well. But then I thought that NEET is for all 22 lakh children, and maybe the true rank or potential had not come out. Re-NEET was the right decision, and because of that, my marks and rank improved significantly.”

He added, “When I gave the first exam, after coming out of the exam, I had quite good marks. But as other children’s marks were coming out, my rank wouldn’t have been as high as it is this time. I mean, it would have been a slightly worse rank. So because of this, re-NEET proved to be quite beneficial for me.”

Talking about his exam preparation, Aryaman stated that he prepared with full focus during the additional preparation period and concentrated mainly on solving questions and revising key concepts.

He told ANI, “During that time, I did not start any new topics. I focused on solving questions in Physics and Chemistry. In Biology, I only read NCERT. The coaching institute also provided papers, and I appeared for full syllabus tests every day.”

Talking about his future plans, Aryaman said he currently has an inclination towards urology but wants to keep his options open during medical studies.”As it seems now, I would like to pursue urology, but it might change during my studies too. I have not kept my choices rigid. It is flexible. Urology is my natural preference,” he said. Recalling the period after the cancellation of the first exam, Aryaman said the support of his parents motivated him to prepare again.”When the re-NEET was announced, I felt bad initially and thought why it happened because I had not studied for around 10 days. But when I saw my parents supporting me and other students also preparing again, I realised that I also had to give my best for one last month,” he said.