Meet Odisha’s Swayam Shakti Tripathy, AIR 8th Ranker In NEET UG 2023; Know His Strategies For Success

Swayam said he used to prepare for 12 to 13 hours a day for the NEET. He has been focusing on NEET UG coaching since class 11.

New Delhi: Three students from Odisha secured top ranks in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 entrance exam, the results of which were declared by National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, June 14 evening.

Swayam Shakti Tripathy was among the top 10 of the successful candidates in the test. He bagged all-India rank (AIR) 8 with a score of 99.9 percentile. Similarly, Surya Pratap Mishra from the state secured 35th rank in the NEET 2023 and Abhipsa Chowdhury 63rd rank with 99.9 percentile score. Abhipsa figured in the top-20 list of female candidates.

Who is Swayam Shakti Tripathy?

Swayam Shakti Tripathy is a student of SAI International School. He secured 715 marks in NEET UG 2023. “I didn’t expect to be among the top-10, but my teachers were confident,” Swayam told TOI.

His father works as a professor in electrical engineering at Odisha University of Technology and Research and his mother is a housemaker.

He has scored 98.6% in class 12, the results of which were announced on May 12.

Swayam said he used to prepare for 12 to 13 hours a day for the NEET. He has been focusing on NEET UG coaching since class 11.

He followed the NCERT books and materials as part of his preparation for the medical entrance test, according to a report in the Indian Express.

Swayam said he has planned to pursue MBBS at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi and to pursue post-graduate in surgery.

NEET-UG Results 2023

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG-2023. Tamil Nadu’s Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh’s Bora Varun Chakravarthi have jointly topped the NEET-UG scoring 99.99 percentile each. Both the top rankers have managed to score a perfect 720 each.

This year’s NEET-UG result witnessed dominance of candidates from Tamil Nadu as four among the top-10 rankers are from the southern state. These four candidates are Prabanjan J (AIR-1), Kaustuv Bauri (AIR-3), Surya Siddharth N (AIR-6) and Varun S (AIR-9).

A total of 20.38 lakh candidates, who appeared for the examination, 11.45 lakh managed to pass. The maximum number of candidates passed in the examination are from Uttar Pradesh (139961) followed by Maharashtra (131008).

Furthermore, the cut-off for general category candidates has increased from 715-117 last year to 720-137 this year.

The agency has released the list of NEET UG-2023 All India Rank (AIR) 50 toppers. Apart from this, a list of state-wise and category-wise toppers along with a list of female toppers and cut-off percentiles have also been released separately.

