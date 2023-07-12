Meet P Narayana, Who Once Was A Tuition Teacher, Now Owns 750 Schools, Read His Success Story

Home

Notably, Nayarana was established by P Narayana with one coaching centre. Now the company has more than 750 schools, colleges, coaching centres across 23 states under its banner.

P Naryaana, a postgraduate and gold medalist in Mathematics, completed PhD in statistics from SV University.

New Delhi: Hyderabad-based group Narayana which runs hundreds of schools, colleges and coaching classes, recently said it is planning to buy stakes held by Morgan Stanley and Banyan Tree in Nspira Management Services. The agreement reportedly will cost Rs 1400 crore. These two companies invested nearly 75 million dollars in 2018 and hold 20 percent stakes in the company.

Who is P Narayana, founder of Nayarana?

What is interesting to know about this company is that it is among the top 10 biggest school chains in India and major chunk of its revenue comes from students of Class 11 and Class 12.

Inspired to teach students and make them independent, Naryaana started his career as a coaching teacher in maths and then later started opening schools, colleges and hospitals. He was a minister in Andhra Pradesh and a member of TDP.

P Narayana in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections declared that he and his wife had assets worth more than Rs 668 crore.

As per the affidavit, eh disclosed at the election commission, his assets were Rs 274.2 crore. His wife’s wealth was Rs 397 crore. His moveable assets were worth Rs 73.57 crore whereas his immovable assets were worth Rs 198 crore.

P Narayana’s Contribution to Education Sector

With an employee strength of over 50,000, P Nayarana’s company runs over 750 schools, colleges and coaching centres across the country. He founded tis company in 1979 and is considered to be among the top 10 biggest school chains in the country.

