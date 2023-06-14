Home

Meet Prabhajan And Bora Varun: NEET UG 2023 Toppers From Tamil Nadu, Andhra; Know Their Success Mantra

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET Undergraduate results 2023 today, on June 13, 2023, in online mode. Along with the announcement of the results, the testing agency also released the toppers list, cutoffs, percentile ranks, and other important details in the NEET 2023 result pdf.

Tamil Nadu’s Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh’s Bora Varun Chakravarthi have topped the medical entrance exam NEET-UG this year with a perfect score of 720 (99.999901 percentile).

According to a senior NTA official, candidates who scored identical marks are accorded ranks as per the tie-breaker rule where the candidate with higher marks in biology is ranked above the rest. In case of identical marks in biology, the same rule is applied for chemistry followed by physics. If the scores still remain identical, the elder candidate gets the higher rank.

Who is Prabhajan J?

Prabhajan hails from Villupuram in Tamil Nadu. Both of Prabhanjan’s parents serve as teachers in government schools. His father, B Jagadeesh, teaches history, while his mother teaches mathematics.

After finishing Class 10 under the Tamil Nadu state matriculation (English medium), and 12th under CBSE, it was the rigorous NEET coaching during this period that equipped Prabhajan to tackle the examination.

Prabhanjan was in a hostel at Velammal Vidyalaya, Ayanambakkam, Chennai, where he completed his higher secondary education.

Speaking about his success, the topper told indianexpress.com that consistent practice with the NEET pattern questions was the secret recipe for his outstanding score.

Prabhanjan also extended his heartfelt gratitude towards his teachers, parents, and the school management for their unwavering support throughout his journey.

Who is Bora Varun Chakravarthi?

All-India joint topper Bora Varun Chakravarthi is also OBC topper. Bora Varun hails from Hyderabad. Born on October 7, 2005, Varun grew up in a loving and supportive family environment.

Varun’s educational journey began in his hometown. He attended a renowned school in Hyderabad, where he displayed exceptional academic prowess from an early age.

Varun’s thirst for knowledge and dedication to his studies set him apart from his peers.

Realizing that NEET was the stepping stone to his dream of becoming a doctor, Varun dedicated himself to rigorous preparation. He enrolled in a prestigious coaching institute known for its excellence in medical entrance exam preparation.

NEET UG 2023 Result

A total of 11,45,976 students have passed the NEET UG 2023 exam, which marks an increase from 9.93 lakh candidates last year. Prabanjan J and Bora Varun Chakravarthi have jointly secured the top position with a score of 720 points. Kaustav Bauri has achieved third place, followed by Pranjal Aggarwal in fourth place with 716 and 715 marks respectively. The list of the 50 best students includes a total of 50 people.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages — Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

There are more than 80,000 MBBS seats in over 540 medical colleges in the country.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.