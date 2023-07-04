Home

Meet Prerna Singh, Daughter of Auto Driver, Who Cleared NEET Exam With 686 Marks | Read Her Story

NEET UG 2023: Clearing the medical entrance test is not an easy task as NEET is one of the toughest exams in the country. However, if you are determined to succeed in life, no hurdle in life can stop you. Such is the story of NEET aspirant Prerna Singh, who, despite all odds in life, could clear NEET UG 2023 with flying colours.

Prerna Scores 686 Marks

Prerna cleared the NEET UG exam with 686 marks out of a total of 720, which is enough to get admission to top government medical colleges in India.

Behind her success, Prerna had her fair share of hardships to overcome. 20-year-old Prerna hails from Rajasthan’s Kota and her father used to be an auto-rickshaw driver, and the sole breadwinner of the family.

Father Dies of Cancer

While Prerna was pursuing her studies, her father passed away and the responsibility of the whole family fell on her shoulders. As per reports, when Prerna was studying in class 10 in 2018), her father died due to cancer. Their single source of income fell down like a house of cards and there was no other source to help the family.

Not just this, Prerna and her mother also had a burden of a Rs 27 lakh loan which they had to repay without any income.

No Money To Repay Loans

Prerna’s family did not have enough money to repay all the loans. And many times, she used to prepare for the exam on an empty stomach.

Those days, she used to have just one meal per day — a single roti and chutney. However, her strong determination kept her focused on the exam and she studied for 12 hours every day after her relatives lent her money for NEET coaching.

From Struggle To Success

And now as Prerna scored well in the exam, she is likely to take admission to a government medical college.

Prerna and her mother and relatives are excited about her clearing the NEET examination, which will get her into a premier medical institute in India, most likely an AIIMS branch.

