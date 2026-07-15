Meet Riddhi Chauhan, 17-year-old commanding 300 US Navy cadets

17-year-old Riddhi Chauhan, a student at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Queens, serves as the Battalion Commanding Officer of her school's Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) unit.

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Meet Riddhi Chauhan, 17-year-old commanding 300 US Navy cadets| Image: X

17-year-old Riddhi Chauhan, a student at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Queens, serves as the Battalion Commanding Officer of her school’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) unit. When the majority of teenagers are busy playing and completing their school homework, 17-year-old Riddhi Chauhan, an Indian-American student, has emerged as a role model for youngsters by leading nearly 300 cadets through morning practice. She is serving as the Battalion Commanding Officer of her school’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) unit. The 17-year-old is studying at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Queens and has attained the highest student leadership position in the program.

According to news agency ANI, the 17-year-old has also secured admission to the Naval Academy Preparatory School, moving a step closer to her dream of becoming a commissioned officer in the United States Navy.

Riddhi joined the NJROTC as a freshman to build her confidence and served as an Academic, STEM, Platoon and Inspection Commander, eventually becoming the Battalion Commanding Officer.

Now, as a Battalion Commanding Officer her job is to manage the daily activities of the battalion, oversee training sessions and mentor junior cadets. Four days a week, she conducts drill practice for cadets at around 7 am before the beginning of the classes.