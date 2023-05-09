Home

Meet S Nandini, Daughter Of Daily Wager From TN’s Dindigul, Who Scored Perfect 600/600 In Class 12 Exams

Nandini said her father has always encouraged her to pursue her education. She studied at Annamalaiar Mills Girls Higher Secondary School and the result has brought joy to her family and the school.

Chennai: It was a proud day for S Nandhini, a daughter of a daily wager in Tamil Nadu’s Dindgul district who scored 600 out of 600 marks in the Class 12 board examination. The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) announced the Class 12th or the HSC results yesterday i.e. on 8 May.

About 8,03,385 students who appeared for the TN 12th exams of which over 7.5 lakh students cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage this year stood at 94.03 percent.

S Nandini studied at Annamalaiar Mills Girls Higher Secondary School and the result has brought joy to her family and the school. She scored centum in Tamil, English, Economics, Commerce, Accountancy and Computer Application, scoring an overall 600 marks

“The result of Class XII has been declared. I scored 600/600 marks. This makes me very happy. My grandmother and teachers supported me,” she said.

While speaking to ANI, Nandini said her father has always encouraged her to pursue her education. She studied at Annamalaiar Mills Girls Higher Secondary School and the result has brought joy to her family and the school.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Exams (DGE) declared the results of the Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 for class 12 students on Monday. The overall pass percentage this year is 94.03 per cent with the district of Kanyakumari recording the highest pass percentage of 97.05 per cent.

A total of 8,03,385 students appeared for the examination.Girls once again outperformed boys in the board exams with a higher pass percentage of 96.38 per cent. Boys recorded a pass percentage of 91.45 per cent.a

