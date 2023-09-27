Home

Meet Salima Khan, The 92-Year-Old Primary School Student Whose Story Defines Inspiration

Representative Image (Unsplash)

New Delhi: Education is an extremely important tool that plays a key role in shaping a person’s personality and in today’s times, children are sent to schools from an early age; in India, it is a fundamental right. Somtimes, there are students that are unique in their own ways and leave a lasting impression on everybody around them. One such student is Salima Khan, a resident of Chawli village, Bulandshahr who is learning to read and write, in a primary school, at the age of 92. Dedication, determination, the eagerness to learn, a ray of inspiration and a toothless grin- that’s what Salima Khan brings to school each day, which she attends with her grand-daughter-in-law, Firdaus. Know more about Salima Khan..

Salima Khan, The 92-Year Old Primary School Student

Salima Khan is a resident of the Chawli Village in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh and has been a sensation both online and offline as she has stepped into a school to learn how to read and write, at the age of 92. Salima Khan has been attending a primary school for six months now and has also learnt to read and write. Salima Khan is travels to the school with the help of a family member but is proud that she is educating herself at this age; she says, ‘I can sign my name. That’s important’.

The headmistress of the primary school she attends, Dr. Pratibha Sharma was quoted in a TOI report saying, ‘Salima came to us around eight months ago and requested that she be allowed to sit in the classroom. Its a difficult ask to educate such an elderly person, so we were a bit hesitant initially. However, her passion to study in the autumn of her life made us change our mind. We didn’t have the heart to refuse her.’ The ‘old but new’ student came into limelight when a video of her counting from 1 to 100 went viral on social media.

‘Khan Chachi’ Defines Dedication And Inspiration

Salima Khan has been a huge inspiration, for a lot of women around her. Dr. Pratibha Sharma, the headmistress of Salima Khan’s school said, ‘Seeing Salima’s zeal, 25 women from the village, including two of her daughters-in-law, came forward to join classes. Now, we have started separate sessions for them.’ Salima Khan had gotten married at the age of 14 and then, there were no schools in her village. Soon, she embraced motherhood and life went on.

Describing her first day of school, Salima said that when she was given a book by the headmistress, her hands were shaking as she did not even know how to hold a pen. Salima accepted that she was very nervous but she also mentioned that her happiness also knew no bounds. ‘Khan Chachi’ believes that there is no age for learning and its ‘better late than never’.

