Meet Uma Harathi, IIT Hyderabad B.Tech Graduate Who Topped Civil Services Exam On 5th Attempt

N Uma Harathi, who secured all- India third rank in the civil services examination 2022, results of which were declared on Tuesday, gave credit of her success to her father, a policeman.

New Delhi: Women bagged the top four ranks in the civil services examination 2022 with Delhi University graduate Ishita Kishore securing the first spot, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced on Tuesday. Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra secured the second, third and fourth ranks respectively in the examination, results of which were declared on Tuesday. Lohia and Mishra are graduates of the University of Delhi, while Harathi N is a B.Tech degree holder from IIT-Hyderabad.

This is the second year in a row when women candidates got the top three ranks in the prestigious exam. Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla had secured the first, second and third positions respectively in the civil services examination 2021.

About Uma Harathi

N Uma Harathi, who secured all- India third rank in the civil services examination 2022, results of which were declared on Tuesday, gave credit of her success to her father, a policeman. When reporters’ asked who motivated her to prepare for the civil services, she replied, “My father, completely, 100 percent.”

An engineering graduate from IIT Hyderabad with a degree in Civil Engineering, Uma took Anthropology as her optional subject in the Mains exam.

During her college days, she was also selected for a student exchange program in Japan. After her studies, she briefly worked online for 6 months at Civil Services Coaching Institute.

Though she took coaching from an institute in New Delhi she came back to her home town to prepare on her own.

She said she has seen many a failure during her preparation in the last five years and it should not make a person demotivated. “It’s okay to fail. I failed so many times. Just be proud of yourself.”

“This was my fifth attempt. This has been a long process and it was not easy. But it was a great journey. I learnt from my mistakes and discovered myself,” she told a publication in an interview.

In a message to parents of civil services aspirants, she said they should allow their children to pursue their dreams without doubting their abilities.

The person circled is Mr Venkateshwarlu. He was my Subinspector (SI ) at Kamareddy police station in erstwhile Nizamabad district when I was SP from 1996 to 99’. He is now Sp Narayanpet district of Telangana . His daughter Uma Harathi has secured an All India rank of 3 in the… pic.twitter.com/vnkrDguB0B — CV Anand IPS (@CVAnandIPS) May 23, 2023

UPSC 2023

As many as 933 candidates — 613 men and 320 women — have qualified for the civil services examination 2022, the results of which were announced on Tuesday by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The top 25 candidates comprise 14 women and 11 men, it said.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

