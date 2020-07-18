MBOSE SSLC Class 10 Result 2020: The Meghalaya board SSLC board Class 10 result will be released on Monday on the official website mbose.in. Students are requested to keep a tab on the official website in case there are updates on the result. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Results 2020 Out: Girls Outshine Boys in This Year's Exams | Check Pass Percentages Here

“The whole Results Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the Examination Centres due to the COVID-19 situation,” a statement by the Meghalaya Board said. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Results 2020 Declared on Official Website cbsc.nic.in | Know Here Alternative Ways to Check Scores Through DigiLocker, UMANG App And Via IVRS

“Marksheets and certificates shall be issued in due course of time and the same will be intimated to all concerned,” it added. Also Read - Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 Declared: Class 12 Scores Out at mbose.in | How to Check

Know here steps to check MBOSE SSLC Class 10 Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website mbose.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘MBOSE SSL class 10 result’

Step 3: Login using your credentials

Step 4: Fill in all the details asked such as your roll number etc

Step 5: Your result will now be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print-out of the sme