MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022: The Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tora will declare the result of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts stream on Friday, June 10, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams can download their mark sheet through the official site of MBOSE at mbose.in. Also Read - CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 80 Peon Posts at psc.cg.gov.in| Check Last Date, Application Link

“The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2022 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 10th June, 2022 during office hours. The whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/ Shillong,” reads the official notice. Also Read - NATA 2022 Admit Card Out on nata.in| Here's How to Download

MBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Check Official Websites to Download Marksheet

MBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: How to Check Marksheet

Visit the official website of the Meghalaya Board of School Education at mbose.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as roll number and click on the submit option.

Your MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

MBOSE Result 2022: When Were Class 10, 12 Exams Held?

The Board conducted the Class 10 exams from March 24 till April 6, 2022. The Class 12 exams were held between March 25 to April 21, 2022. Also Read - AAI Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs. 1,40000; Apply For 400 Posts From June 15