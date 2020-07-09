MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has on Thursday announced the MPBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020. Students who appeared for the exam can check their scores by visiting the official website – mbose.in. Also Read - Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020: Scores Declared at mbose.in | How to Check

This year, Kaustab Choudhury from Science stream topped the overall HSSLC 12th Result 2020 with a total of 468 marks (93.6%), while Komal Sharma topped the Commerce stream scoring 445 marks (89%).

Toppers List:

Science Stream

1. Kaustab Choudhury (93.6%)

2. Anirban Das and Disha Chakraborty (89.4%)

3. Al Amin Miah (88.4%)

4. Bevan Alesanlang Nongbri (88.2%)

5. Rituraj Deb and Ishanee Chatterjee (88%)

Top Districts – 1. East Khasi Hills (80.93%)

2. West Khasi Hills (79.23%)

3. Ri-Bhoi (82.50%)

4. West Garo Hills (571%)

5. East Garo Hills (574%)

Commerce Stream

Toppers – 1. Komal Sharma (89%)

2. Vinod Prajapat (88%)

3. Kumar Ayan Sharma (87.8%)

4. Pradeep Sharma (87.4%)

5. Sukanya Pradhan (86.2%)

Top districts- 1. North Garo Hills (100%)

2. East Garo Hills (96%)

3. East Jaintia Hills (89.55%)

Meanwhile, the pass percentage for this year’s MBOSE Class 12 batch stood at 72.24% and boys performed better than girls in general.

Streamwise Pass Percentage:

Science passing percentage – 72.24%

Commerce passing percentage – 77.28%

Vocational passing percentage – 83.33%

A total of 30,697 students appeared for the MBOSE HSSLC exam this year that took place in March. Exams pending due to the coronavirus pandemic were later conducted from June 8 to 10.

Here’s how to check the MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – mbose.in

Step 2: Click on the link for HSSLC Result 2020

Step 3: Fill in your exam roll number and other details, and submit

Step 4: Your MBOSE HSSLC Result will be on your screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference

Candidates can also check their results on megresults.nic.in and results.shiksha.

Alternatively, students can also check their scores via SMS.

To check results via SMS, students need to type:

MBOSE12S <space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263 – For Science stream

MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263 – For Vocational stream

MBOSE12C<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263 – For Commerce stream