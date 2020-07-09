MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has on Thursday announced the MPBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020. Students who appeared for the exam can check their streamwise scores by visiting the official website – mbose.in. Also Read - This State in Northeast Doesn’t Have Plan to Extend Lockdown | Know Here Why

Students must remain calm while checking their results as the website may become unresponsive due to heavy internet traffic. Candidates can also check their results on megresults.nic.in and results.shiksha. Also Read - These States in India With Highest COVID Recovery Rate Are Ray of Hope Amid These Turbulent Times

More than 30,000 students appeared for the MBOSE HSSLC exam this year that took place in March. Exams pending due to the coronavirus pandemic were later conducted from June 8 to 10. Also Read - Meghalaya Rajya Sabha Election Results 2020: NPP's Kharlukhi Wins Lone RS Seat

Here’s how to check the MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – mbose.in

Step 2: Click on the link for HSSLC Result 2020

Step 3: Fill in your exam roll number and other details, and submit

Step 4: Your MBOSE HSSLC Result will be on your screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference

Alternatively, students can also check their scores via SMS.

To check results via SMS, students need to type:

MBOSE12S <space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263 – For Science stream

MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263 – For Vocational stream

MBOSE12C<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263 – For Commerce stream