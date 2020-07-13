MBOSE HSSLC 12th Arts Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has on Monday announced the MPBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020 for Arts stream. Students who appeared for the exam can check their scores by visiting the official website – mbose.in. Also Read - Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020 Declared: Check Streamwise Toppers List, Pass Percentage, Other Details Here

The overall pass percentage in the Arts stream this year stood at 74.34%. Mahima Sinha of St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, secured the first position with 428 marks. Ritishari Chyne and Chubakatila Jamir of the same school have secured the second and third ranks, respectively.

Here's how to check the MBOSE HSSLC 12th Arts Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – mbose.in

Step 2: Click on the link for HSSLC Arts Result 2020

Step 3: Fill in your exam roll number and other details, and submit

Step 4: Your MBOSE HSSLC Result will be on your screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference

Candidates can also check their results on megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in and results.shiksha.