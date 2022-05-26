MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 LIVE: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the result of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) Class 12 exam 2022 on Thursday, May 26 at 10 am. The result of the HSSLC (Science, Commerce, and Vocational) exams will be announced today on the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in as well as results.mbose.in.Also Read - MBOSE HSSLC Science, Commerce Result Likely To Be Out By THIS Month; SSLC, 12th Arts by Mid-June

Along with the Class 12 result, MBOSE will also release the HSSLC result booklet online which contain the details on stream-wise pass percentage and details on toppers. "The printed result booklet of the HSSLC exam has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole results booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website- mbose.in," MBOSE release mentioned.

Follow LIVE Updates on MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 LIVE Here: