MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 LIVE: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the result of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) Class 12 exam 2022 on Thursday, May 26 at 10 am. The result of the HSSLC (Science, Commerce, and Vocational) exams will be announced today on the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in as well as results.mbose.in.Also Read - MBOSE HSSLC Science, Commerce Result Likely To Be Out By THIS Month; SSLC, 12th Arts by Mid-June

Along with the Class 12 result, MBOSE will also release the HSSLC result booklet online which contain the details on stream-wise pass percentage and details on toppers. “The printed result booklet of the HSSLC exam has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole results booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website- mbose.in,” MBOSE release mentioned. Also Read - MBOSE Date Sheet 2021: Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC timetable LIVE NOW at mbose.in, Check Dates Here

Follow LIVE Updates on MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 LIVE Here:

Also Read - Meghalaya Board Class 12 HSSLC Results 2017 Declared: How to check MBOSE Results at megresults.nic.in

Live Updates

  • 10:56 AM IST

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 LIVE: Pass percentage of MBOSE HSSLC result 2022 Science stream

    In Science stream, a total of 2,981 students appeared for HSSLC exam of whom 2,135 or 71.62% have passed. The pass percentage of regular students is 73.79%.

  • 10:16 AM IST

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 LIVE: Along with the declaration of Meghalaya 12th result, the authorities will also release the pass percentage and other statistics. In 2021, the overall pass percentage of the Science Stream was 75.85% and the Commerce Stream stood at 80.93%.

  • 10:14 AM IST

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 LIVE: MBOSE HSSLC Result announced at mbose.in, Here’s the Direct Link

  • 10:10 AM IST

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 LIVE: While MBOSE HSLC Commerce, Science and Vocational results will be out today, Arts stream results, along with HSLC or Class 10 final results will be declared by June 15.

  • 10:08 AM IST

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 LIVE: How to check MBOSE HSSLC Science, Commerce result 2022

    First, visit the official website of the board.
    On the homepage, you will find the result link.
    Click on the link and log in with roll number or other required details.
    Submit and view the scorecard.
    Take a printout for future use.

  • 10:06 AM IST

    MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 LIVE: Students will need to use their HSLC final exam roll numbers on the login window to check results.