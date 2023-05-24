Home

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result Date ANNOUNCED: Check Latest Updates On Meghalaya Class 10, 12 Arts Results

According to an official statement issued on May 24, the results will be declared during the office hours on May 26. The notification also said that "no results will be displayed in MBOSE Office Tura/Shillong. Results will be accessed online."

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced that the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) – Arts Stream and Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations will be declared on May 26. Candidates can check their results on the official website- megresults.nic.in.

Along with the results, the board will also release the topper list, overall passing marks, the number of candidates passed the examination, and other important details.

The board released the MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 results for science, vocational and commerce streams on May 9, 2023. The science stream students passed the exams with an overall pass percentage of 78.84% while the commerce overall pass percentage was 79.31% and vocation stream was 93.75%.

How to check Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result

Visit the official website- mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.

Click on the link provided on the homepage.

Click on the link that reads ‘Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate 2023’.

Select the respective stream and click submit.

Enter your credentials like enrollment number, name etc. and press on submit.

MBOSE HSSLC 2023 result can then be downloaded.

How to check Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result through SMS?

Candidates will also be able to check their MBOSE Class 12, 10 results via SMS.

MBOSE12A<space>ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

MBOSE10<space>roll number to 56263

MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Passing Marks

In order to pass the MBOSE HSSLC Arts exams and qualify for higher undergraduate studies, students must obtain a minimum of 30% marks in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate. This means that scoring below the required passing marks may result in not clearing the MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2023.

