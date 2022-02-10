Shillong: As Covid third wave in Meghalaya ebbs, the Conrad Sangma-led state government on Thursday decided to reopen schools for classes 1 to 5 from February 14. In its earlier order, the state government had asked schools to continue online for these class till further notice.Also Read - India Relaxes COVID Guidelines For International Arrivals At Airports. Details Here

To recall, the state had earlier reopened its schools for classes 6-12 and colleges and universities from February 3. The students have been asked to attend the offline classes with consent from their parents as attendance norms were made flexible and a blended mode of teaching was adopted.

Currently, the state is following both offline and online classes. According to the reports, the teaching hours have been reduced to 3-4 hours per day and an alternate day routine was recommended. The government has asked the school authorities not to organise any cultural gatherings or sports events in the institution.

The state government has issued various COVID SOPs and have asked COVID Nodal officers, school management and parents to ensure all COVID safety protocols are practiced to ensure the safety of everyone. Mask wearing, social distancing and frequent sanitisation are to be adhered strictly.