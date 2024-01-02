Home

Education

Important Tips Every Student Must Follow For Good Mental Health In 2024

Important Tips Every Student Must Follow For Good Mental Health In 2024

Mental Health is an extremely important topic and a lot of students are facing issues. Read further to know the best and most important tips that all students must follow for good mental health in 2024..

Representative Image

New Delhi: Mental Health has been a problem for everyone but it is only recently, that this has been given importance and is being prioritised alongside physical health. Mental health as an issue, is not age-bound and can be developed by people of all ages; but in the recent times, there have been a lot of cases of suicide among students which highlights the lack of mental health priority in students. As the new year begins, there are many competitive examinations coming up, Board exams for school students and other semester exams in college; in such times, students must remember to not crack under pressure and also not let the pressure and work affect their mental health adversely. Read further to know some important tips, that every student must follow for good mental health in 2024…

Trending Now

Loving And Valuing Yourself

The first and foremost rule of good mental health is to prioritise yourself in every situation. As students, you have a lot of pressure to perform well, score as required and fulfil your dreams; in such situations, it is important to value yourself and make yourself feel that you have the power to achieve all that you want. For good mental health, learn to first love yourself, value your efforts and respect yourself in every situation; be kind to yourself, it is the first step towards good mental health.

You may like to read

Take Care Of Yourself

Once you start loving and prioritising yourself, make sure that you take care of your mind and body. Mental health may be directly linked with your mind but it also includes taking care of your boy. A well-balanced healthy diet, regular exercise, drinking plenty amount of water, adequate sleep and taking out time to do things that you enjoy, is very important.

How To Deal With Stress

Stress is part of everyone’s life, even though as students, you may feel that no one has more stress than you and that nobody understands you, you must understand that stress coming from the pressure to perform well, is part of everyone’s life, at different stages. Academic stress, will turn into family stress for some things, that will turn into professional stress; it is important to learn how to deal with stress and not succumb to it. Taking a walk in fresh air, watching content you enjoy, listening to music and practising meditation can be ways to deal with stress.

Setting Realistic Goals

One of the biggest reasons why students have mental health issues is stress of performing well or rather, better than peers. To not get affected by such issues, it is important to set goals you can achieve. Every person’s goals differ from the other and that is okay; goals should be according to your capabilities and dreams and not according to your peers. Therefore, for good mental health, it is important to set realistic goals.

Get Help If You Require

Another very important aspect for maintaining good mental health is help. If you feel that you are drowning or feeling unwell, not able to focus and handle things on your own, know that it is absolutely okay to ask for help. Parents, teachers, your mentors or mental health professionals are the best people to talk to; they will guide you the best and not let you fail.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.