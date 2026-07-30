‘Mentally torturing students’: Aspirants demand UGC NET provisional answer key, claim 30 days have passed since exams concluded

When will NTA release UGC NET Answer Key. Check details here.

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UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026: Subject-wise key, recorded responses awaited; key details here(Photo Credit: AI-generated)

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the UGC NET Answer Key download link on its official website. Students allege that nearly 30 calendar days have passed since the commencement of the examination, and no update has been shared by the board officials regarding the publication of the UGC NET Answer Key. Students can check the UGC NET Answer Key at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ once released. To access the NTA UGC NET Answer Key, a user must enter his/her application number, date of birth/password, and captcha code.

Has NTA released UGC NET Answer Key?

Tagging the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) is Abhishek Singh and NTA, a user on X wrote,”UGC NET 2026 Last exam on 5th July Today 30th july This is too much , why are you mentally torturing 10 lakh students ? Show humanity if you have. Release answer key of UGC NET as soon as possible. @JoshiPralhad,@EduMinOfIndia @narendramodi.”

@NTA_Exams , @abhish18 ,

UGC NET 2026

Last exam on 5th July

Today 30th july This is too much , why are you mentally torturing 10 lakh students ? Show humanity if you have . Release answer key of UGC NET as soon as possible. @JoshiPralhad , @EduMinOfIndia , @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/92qlJ6SJlX — Satya (@satya1244) July 30, 2026

Tagging NTA, UGC, Education Ministry, and Pralhad Joshi, another user wrote, “I appeared for UGC NET June 2026 (Political Science, 24 June, Shift I). Weeks have passed, but there is still no official update on the provisional answer key or response sheet. App. no: 260510567691:”

Dear @NTA_Exams ,@EduMinOfIndia @JoshiPralhad @ugc_india

I appeared for UGC NET June 2026 (Political Science, 24 June, Shift I). Weeks have passed, but there is still no official update on the provisional answer key or response sheet.

App. no: 260510567691#UGCNET #UGCNET2026 — JAWHAR THARUVANA (@JawharTharuvana) July 29, 2026

“when you will answer to UGC NET students ? Release answer key of UGC NET 2026,” added another user.

Highlighting similar concerns, an individual wrote, “Dear NTA, At this point, the UGC NET answer key feels like a myth—everyone talks about it, but nobody has actually seen it. Are you evaluating the papers, writing a new constitution, or waiting for the next NET cycle before releasing the answer key?”

#NTA

Dear NTA, At this point, the UGC NET answer key feels like a myth—everyone talks about it, but nobody has actually seen it.

Are you evaluating the papers, writing a new constitution, or waiting for the next NET cycle before releasing the answer key?

#NTA #Answerkey — Priya (@PriyaSingh99374) July 29, 2026

“Why no update on the answer key for ugc net exam of June 2026,” stated a user.

Why no update on the answer key for ugc net exam of June 2026@grok — . (@bharatvarsh030) July 29, 2026

“Dear @abhish18 @NTA_Exams It has been almost one month since the UGC-NET and CSIR-UGC NET examinations concluded, yet the response sheets and answer keys have still not been released. The prolonged delay is causing unnecessary stress and uncertainty,” added a user.

Dear @abhish18 @NTA_Exams

It has been almost one month since the UGC-NET and CSIR-UGC NET examinations concluded, yet the response sheets and answer keys have still not been released.

The prolonged delay is causing unnecessary stress and uncertainty.@CSIR_IND @EduMinOfIndia — Aqib Mir (@Aqibmir256) July 29, 2026

At present, NTA has not released any date and time for the publication of the UGC NET Answer Key. Candidates can access the NTA UGC NET Answer Key at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. Awarding Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship and/ or Admission to Ph.D only depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Part-I and Part-II of UGC-NET. The candidates qualifying under the ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ category will be eligible for appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. but not for the award of JRF. The candidates qualifying under the ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ category will be eligible for admission to Ph.D. only but not for the award of JRF and/or appointment as Assistant Professor.