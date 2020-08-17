MET 2020 Rank List: Putting an end to the long wait of students, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) today released the MET 2020 rank list on its official website results.manipal.edu. Also Read - MAHE Chancellor conferred Life Time Achievement award by FICCI

Students who have appeared for the exam can now check their results. The exam was conducted between August 1 and 12 this year. Also Read - Manipal Academy of Higher Education Secures positions in QS World University Ranking by subject

As per updates, the rank list has been released on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in MET 2020 and class 12th examinations.

The MET 2020 rank list includes the names of candidates who cleared the entrance and are qualified for admission to the college.

How to check MET 2020 Rank List:

1) Candidates need to visit the official website results.manipal.edu/met-rank

2) Now they can login using their application number

3) Now the Manipal rank list will be displayed on the homepage

4) They can download the copy or take a print of it for reference

The MET is an entrance test which is conducted every year for students to take admission to the undergraduate BTech courses offered by the campuses.