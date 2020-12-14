The Manipal Academy of Higher Education has released the application fee for the MET 2021 examinations. The candidates who want to apply for the same can visit the official website of the university i.e. manipal.edu to complete the process. Also Read - Syndicate, OBC, Bank of India raise rate by up to 0.15%

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can register themselves for the examination:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Manipal Academy of Higher Education – MET 2021

Step 2: Click on the Apply Now tab

Step 3: Enter the details in the MET 2021 registration link

Step 4: Upload the required documents and submit the application fee

Step 5: Click on the final submission tab

The online application link is available on the official website of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education. Candidates are required to complete the registration process by clicking on the online registration link and entering the required details online.

The candidates applying for the examinations must make sure that they read through the instructions provided on the website to complete the applications.

About the examination: