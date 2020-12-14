The Manipal Academy of Higher Education has released the application fee for the MET 2021 examinations. The candidates who want to apply for the same can visit the official website of the university i.e. manipal.edu to complete the process. Also Read - Syndicate, OBC, Bank of India raise rate by up to 0.15%
For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can register themselves for the examination:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Manipal Academy of Higher Education – MET 2021
Step 2: Click on the Apply Now tab
Step 3: Enter the details in the MET 2021 registration link
Step 4: Upload the required documents and submit the application fee
Step 5: Click on the final submission tab
The online application link is available on the official website of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education. Candidates are required to complete the registration process by clicking on the online registration link and entering the required details online.
The candidates applying for the examinations must make sure that they read through the instructions provided on the website to complete the applications.
About the examination:
- Manipal Academy of Higher Education conducts the Manipal Entrance Test for the admissions to the Engineering programmes offered by the institute.
- The entrance examination will be conducted in the computer-based mode
- The duration of the examination is three hours.
- Candidates appearing for the examinations can visit the official website of Manipal Academy of Higher Education to check the complete examination details.