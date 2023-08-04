Home

Education

MH CET 3-Year LLB CAP Counselling 2023: Round 1 Option-Form Filling Begins, Check Schedule

MH CET 3-Year LLB CAP Counselling 2023: Round 1 Option-Form Filling Begins, Check Schedule

State Common Entrance Test cell of Maharashtra has begun the choice-filling process for MH CET 3-year LLB CAP 2023. Registered candidates can visit the official website at llb3cap23.mahacet.org/and fill choices of colleges till August 7.

The last date to fill choices for MH CET 3-year LLB CAP is August 7. (Representative image)

The State Common Entrance Test cell of Maharashtra has begun the choice-filling process for MH CET 3-year LLB CAP 2023. The choice-filling process is being held for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate law programmes. Registered candidates can visit the official website at https://llb3cap23.mahacet.org and fill choices of colleges. It is important to note that the last date to fill choices for MH CET 3-year LLB CAP is August 7. Moreover, the alphabetical list for CAP round 1 will be released on August 9 and the final merit list will be uploaded on August 14. The round 1 seat allotment result will be released on August 17.

Trending Now

It is to be noted that the registrations for MAH 3-year LLB counselling 2023 were open till August 3. A total of 52,300 aspirants registered for the counselling round. Out of them, 47,940 applications have been locked and 41,919 applications have been verified so far.

MH 3-year LLB counselling 2023: Important Dates To Remember

Round 1 and Round 2 college option form filling- August 4 to August 7.

E-scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in application forms by the e-verification team- Till August 7.

Alphabetical list for CAP round 1 publication- August 9.

Resolving grievances related to alphabetical list, application form changes and upload required documents through candidate login (if required)- August 9 to August 11.

Publication of final Merit list for round 1- August 14.

Allocation of round 1- August 17.

Reporting to allocated college and taking admission for round 1- August 17 to August 22.

Selected candidate names on the portal- August 23.

About MAH CET

Established as per Section 10 of the Maharashtra Unaided Private Professional Educational Institutions Act ,2015 by the Govt of Maharashtra, the State Common Entrance Test Cell conducts various entrance exams annually for admission into Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes. Some of the entrance exams conducted by the authorities include MAH MCA CET, MHT CET, MAH MBA, and MAH MArch CET.

For additional details and queries related to MH CET 3-year LLB CAP choice filling process, candidates are advised to visit the official website at https://llb3cap23.mahacet.org.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES