MH CET Merit List: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the provisional merit list for the 3 year LLB Admissions. The eligible candidates who had applied for the MH CET 2020 LLB admissions can visit the official website of MH CET 2020 i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org to check the provisional merit list. The candidates must note that according to the schedule provided, the 3 year LLB final merit list will be released on January 18, 2021. The MH CET provisional merit list 2021 will include the candidate details, CET score, Date of Birth, Application Status among others. Also Read - MH CET Syllabus Set for a Revamp, Class XI Syllabus, JEE Difficulty Level in the Plans

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the merit list: Also Read - Maharashtra: MH CET 2016 for medical admission to be held tomorrow

Step 1: Visit the MH CET Cell official website Also Read - Medical entrance: Maharashtra asks students to appear for MH-CET on May 5

Step 2: Click on the Provisional MS and OMS merit list link provided

Step 3: Download the Provisional Merit List for further reference

Candidates can also check the MH CET 3 year LLB provisional merit list through the direct link provided below.

MS Candidates Merit List

OMS Candidate Merit List

The provisional merit list includes the name of the students in Alphabetical Order along with details including Gender, Category, CET Score, UG/PG/HSC/SSC score, date of birth, application status and the remarks for the students’ allotted seats.

Candidates will also be able to raise objections or grievances from January 7 to 10. 2021. The students can submit the grievance online through the candidate login. A scrutiny of the grievances will be conducted by the e-scrutiny team and a re-scrutiny of the documents will be held from January 11 to 14, 2021.