MAH CET LLB Result 2022 Latest Update: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is all set to declare the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) LLB 2022 result for 3 year Law course today, September 12, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the MAH CET LLB result 2022 by visiting the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. In order to download the MAH CET LLB 3-year scorecard, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth.

MAH CET Law Result 2022: Check the Official Website

Check MAH CET Law 2022 Result Date, Time Here

MAH-LLB3Y-CET 2022: September 12, 2022, 5:00 PM onwards

How to Download MAH LLB 3-Year CET Result 2022?

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “MAH-LLB Three Years Integrated Course CET 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number and date of birth.

Your MAH 3-Year LLB CET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the MAH 3-Year LLB CET Scorecard 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Check Other Details Here

The entrance examination for the three years LLB programme was conducted between August 2 and August 04, 2022, in several test centres. It is to be noted that some candidates who could not appear in the exam due to technical difficulties were later allowed to appear in the re-examination. The re-examination was conducted on August 27, 2022. For more updates, check the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.