MHA Announces 10 Per cent Reservation in CISF Jobs for Ex-Agniveers. Details Here

Those who join the armed forces even at the upper age limit of 21 years under the Agnipath scheme can be recruited by the CISF till the age of 30 after four years of service in the Army.

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has announced a 10 per cent reservation for former Agniveers in vacancies in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). This development comes a week after the Ministry notified a similar quota for former agniveers in the Border Security Force (BSF). As per the news agency PTI report, the announcement was made through a notification after amending the rules made under the Central Industrial Security Force Act, 1968, (50 of 1968). “Ten per cent of the vacancies shall be reserved for ex-Agniveers,” read the official notification.

Upper Age Limit Relaxed

The ministry has also notified relaxation in the upper age limit depending on whether they are part of the first batch or subsequent batches of Agniveers. As per the ministry, the upper age limit shall be relaxable up to five years for candidates of the first batch of former Agniveers and up to three years for candidates of other batches.

Ex-Agniveers Exempted From Physical Efficiency Test

Ex-Agniveers will also be exempted from the physical efficiency test, the notification further reads.

Who Are Agniveers?

Last year, the Centre unveiled the ambitious Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youths aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 in the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis. Those recruited under the scheme are known as Agniveers.

25 per cent of the Recruits to be Offered Regular Service

After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25 per cent of the recruits from each batch will be offered regular service. At that time, the home ministry had announced that 10 per cent vacancies in central paramilitary forces and Assam Rifles shall be reserved for demobilised 75 per cent Agniveers.

It had also announced that the upper age limit was also relaxed for the first batch of ex-Agniveers by up to five years and for the subsequent batches for three years. In addition, the ex-Agniveers would be exempted from the physical proficiency test. The specified age limit for recruitment to paramilitary forces is 18-23 years.

As per PTI report, those who join the armed forces even at the upper age limit of 21 years under the Agnipath scheme can be recruited by the CISF till the age of 30 after four years of service in the Army, the Air Force or the Navy in the case of the first batch and till 28 years for the subsequent batches.

A similar change was also made in the case of the Border Security Force (BSF). The home ministry’s decision for the absorption of Agniveers into paramilitary forces is significant as it will help the former Agniveers get employment opportunities till the age of retirement. The paramilitary forces will also be benefitted as they will get a trained pool of personnel to fill up over 84,800 vacancies.

