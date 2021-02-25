MHA IB ACIO Answer key 2021: The Intelligence Bureau of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today released the IB ACIO Answer key 2021. All those who appeared for the IB ACIO exam can visit the official website at mha.gov.in and check the answer key online. The exam was conducted to fill 2000 Vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive from February 18 to 20. Also Read - MHA IB ACIO Answer Key 2021 Soon, Check IB ACIO Officer Grade 2 Tier 1 Answer Key Expected Date Here

MHA IB ACIO Answer Key 2021: Steps to download

Step1: Go on the official site of MHA at mha.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘IB ACIO Answer Key 2020’

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: IB ACIO Answer Key 2021 will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can download a copy for a future reference

The candidates must note that they will be able to evaluate their performance in the online exam through MHA IB ACIO Answer Key 2021. The candidates can also raise doubts/objections against the IB ACIO Answer Key 2021 by February 28 via online mode. After considering the representations from the candidates, the board will release the final answer key on the official website.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 2000 Vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau, Government of India. The selection will consist of Tier-1 (Online Objective MCQs Exam), Tier-2 (Descriptive Exam) and Interview.