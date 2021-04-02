MHA IB ACIO- II Tier- I Result 2021: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced the result of recruitment exam held for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer and Grade-II/Executive on its official website mha.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam are requested to visit the official website and check MHA IB results asap. It must be noted that the MHA IB exam was conducted on February 18, 19, and 20, 2021. All those who qualify for the exam will now appear for the Tier- II exam. Also Read - MHA IB ACIO Answer Key 2021 Released: Candidates Can Evaluate Their Performance Using These Steps

Step 1: Visit the official website at mha.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Result of Tier — I Exam of ACIO-II/Exe Exam- 2020’

Step 3: The PDF will open on your screen

Step 4: Take a download of the MHA IB results for future reference

This recruitment is being done to recruit 2000 Vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau, Government of India. The selection will consist of Tier-1 (Online Objective MCQs Exam), Tier-2 (Descriptive Exam) and Interview.