IB Result 2019: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday has declared the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Result 2019 on the official website for recruitment in Security Assistant posts. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their scores by visiting the official website at mha.gov.in.

The written examination was held on February 12 and March 31, 2019. The recruitment is being conducted for Jammu and Srinagar centres of the IB.

Follow the steps below to check your MHA IB Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Ministry of Home Affairs, i.e., mha.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link in What’s New section that reads ‘IB Result 2019 for Security Assistant’.

Step 3: In the new page that appears, click on ‘view the result’ link.

Step 4: Your result will appear on your screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates who are shortlisted in the Tier I exam will appear for Tier II, which is a descriptive type examination. Detailed information on Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III exams can be found on the official website as well.

According to an MHA notification, the final selection for MHA IB Security Assistant recruitment would be based on combined performance in Tier-I & Tier-III. Shortlisted candidates will be intimated regarding the admit cards, indicating the time, date, venue, relevant instructions, for Tier II and Tier III or interview round in due course.