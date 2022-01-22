MHADA Admit Card 2021: Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, Mumbai has released the MHADA admit card for various posts on its official website. Candidates who are planning to appear for the exam can download the MHADA Admit Card from its official website, mhada.gov.in.Also Read - Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Group C Civilian Posts on indiancoastguard.gov.in | Apply Before This Date

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps to download the MHADA Admit Card.

Visit the official website of MHADA, mhada.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, ‘CLICK HERE FOR MHADA RECRUITMENT 2021 HALL TICKET‘, available on the homepage

A new web page will open.

Enter the required credentials such as Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Now click on the Login option.

option. Save, Download MHADA Hall Ticket. Take a printout of it for future reference.

Through the MHADA Recruitment drive, a total of 535 vacancies will be filled.

MHADA Recruitment 2022: Check Examination Schedule Here