CBSE Latest News: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Tuesday asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9 to 12.

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the Central government has also decided to rationalise school syllabus up to 30 per cent by retaining the core subjects.

"Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, the CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9 to 12," the HRD minister said in a tweet.

In a series of tweet, the HRD minister said that considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalize syllabus up to 30% by retaining the core concepts.

“To aid the decision, a few weeks back I also invited suggestions from all educationists on the reduction of #SyllabusForStudents2020 and I am glad to share that we received more than 1.5K suggestions. Thank you, everyone, for the overwhelming response,” he said.

Apart from MHRD, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had last month suggested 30 per cent reduction in syllabus for all grades to make up for the loss caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools, colleges and universities across the country are closed since mid-March after the Central government imposed a countrywide shutdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the meantime, the MHRD said that the final-year examinations in universities will have to be conducted by September-end.

The HRD minister said students who are unable to appear in final-year exams in September will get another chance and universities will conduct special exams as and when feasible.

The move from the MHRD came after the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed to hold exams as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.