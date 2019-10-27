MHT-CET 2020-21: Maharashtra’s State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has announced the dates for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) for admission to undergraduate (UG) programs in engineering, pharmacy in agriculture, in colleges across the state.

The exam, which will be held in online mode, will be conducted in multiple shits from May 16 to May 20, 2020. Candidates can obtain more information from cetcell.mahacet.org, which is the official website of the Maharashtra CET cell.

Steps to check dates and other details of MHT-CET 2020-21:

Step 1: Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet. org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Notice Regarding MHT CET 2020-21’

Step 3: The information on the exam will be displayed on the next page

Step 4: Download the page and take a printout for future use

Alternatively, the page can be directly accessed by clicking here.

The exam was held in online mode for the first time last year. The entrance exams will be conducted for admission to 16 courses programmes, of which only three-Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Physical Education, Masters of Physical Education-will be conducted offline; these will be ‘on-field’ examinations.

The result of the MHT-CET 2020-21 will be prepared by the state CET cell after normalising raw scores secured by candidates, as per a normalisation formula and percentile calculation method, both of which will be released later.